Student-led tech organization Codology wins Call for Kindness competition

Codology,, a student-led tech organization, recently won the national Call for Kindness competition sponsored by Riley’s Way Foundation.

Founded in 2022 by Neal Chopra (pictured), Codology aims to make computer science education accessible to all students. They offer free resources, workshops, and research programs, with a focus on underprivileged students.

Chopra’s victory in the Call for Kindness competition earns him a grant to scale Codology’s programs and join the Riley’s Way Fellowship for mentorship and professional development.

Codology has already impacted over 10,000 students in 15 countries, helping them pursue tech education and secure prestigious placements such as the Google Design Sprint Internship Program and Accenture Student Leadership Program.

Neal photographed at Sacred Heart Prep where he is a student