Psychologist Paul Ransohoff gravitates to painting and drawing

Long time Menlo Park resident Paul Ransohoff is a psychologist who specializes in psychoanalysis. But increasingly, painting and drawing are capturing his attention with dreams being the common thread.

“My interest in dreams is congruent with my interest in art,” he says. “Both are visual languages. They are areas where human imagination can be set free.

“Dreams are our attempts to make sense of life — current experience in the context of past experience.”

Paul now dedicates two full days to his art with a goal of extending that to three or four days in the future.

“Currently I’m in a big drawing phase. Drawing is the grammar of art. I studied life drawing,” he explains.

“I do figurative work —painting or drawing scenes that have emotional power in them, rendering them in a form that demonstrates vitality and energy.

With the pandemic receding, Paul is eager to resume traveling. “I’m eager to visit the great art museums of the world.

You can see more of Paul’s work on his website.

Shown here are Stagecoach in River (18 x 24, acrylic and pastel; Nostalgia (9 x 12, walnut ink).

Photo of Paul by Robb Most (c) 2023