PV Palooza returns on June 10

The Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee presents the second annual PV Palooza, an all-day music festival taking place on Saturday, June 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Portola Valley Town Center. The event, which was funded by local businesses and private donors, will feature 14 talented local bands, kids acts, art displays, local beer, wine, and food truck offerings.

There will be two stages hosting a lineup playing rock, country, folk and blues. The bands scheduled to perform include Ginger + Bandits, Krim Band, Alec Lytle & Them Rounders, Midnight Rounds, Bundy Browne and Guitar Gypsy, Salty Licks, Los Trancolizers, Squirrels of Wisdom, Pathetic Honey, Whiskey Hill Billies, Samantha McKaige, Grace Harriet, Up and to the Right, and The Bubbles.