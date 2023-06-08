Spotted: Fifth graders graduating from Trinity School

Trinity School in Menlo Park held its commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 7, to honor the graduating class of Grade 5 students. The ceremony celebrated their academic achievements, showcased their remarkable growth, and allowed each student to share their thoughts through heartfelt speeches.

From tales of friendship and personal growth to expressions of gratitude, their speeches encapsulated the essence of their time at Trinity School.

Amidst cheers and applause from proud parents, family members, and friends, the graduating students received their diplomas, symbolizing the successful completion of their elementary school years.