Ovid’s Metamorphosis is a sculpture exhibit on view at Filoli

Ovid’s Metamorphosis, an exhibition of new works by Yoko Kubrick is currently on view at Filoli throughout the historic House and Garden. Kubrick’s works infuse classic heroines with her own language of form and nature through abstract marble sculpture.

“My art is a celebration of the natural world, blending the beauty of flowers, curves, and landscapes with tales from classical and comparative mythology,” says Kubrick. “Through my work, I explore the collective unconscious, revealing the universal imagery that is shared across cultures and time.”

Ovid’s Metamorphosis showcases a collection of abstract marble sculptures, exploring feminine archetypes from Ovid’s self-titled epic. Kubrick’s sculptures are a contemporary retelling of classic heroines such as Galatea, Artemis, and Echo, melding myth with the language of abstraction. The exhibition is a tribute to the transformational power of feminine energy and the enduring influence of mythology on our understanding of the world.

Born into a multicultural heritage and influenced by her upbringing in Czechoslovakia, Guam, and Hawaii, Yoko Kubrick draws inspiration from the confluence of nature, mythology, and universal beauty. Her work unites people and cultures, serving as a timeless thread woven through the tapestry of human history.

By working with distinguished materials like marble and bronze, Kubrick crafts sculptures that invite viewers to explore the allure of certain forms and the human perception of beauty. She synthesizes her love for the curve with her respect for the line, resulting in artworks that embody the Aesthetic Consciousness Movement.

Over her 20-year artistic journey, Kubrick has been influenced by traditional atelier apprenticeships, mentorship from professional sculptors, and studies at the Accademia di Belle Arte in Carrara. Today, she operates from her studio in Pietrasanta, Italy, where she collaborates with artisans who have mastered the techniques and traditions of sculpting. Here, she combines their knowledge with her unique artistic vision to create works that exude luxury and timeless elegance.

Her future plans include creating monumental public works and collaborating with landscape architects, propelling her artistic vision forward. This exhibition at Filoli marks a significant milestone in her ongoing exploration of sculpture’s role in public spaces. Sculptures in the House and Garden are on view through November 6, 2023.

Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside and is open daily; admission is available for purchase in advance.

Photo of Yoko Kubrick courtesy of artist; photo of Kubrick sculpture by Jeff Bartee