Learn about Malaysian cuisine on June 12

Learn about Malaysian cuisine, and cook along if you like, during a delicious cooking demonstration on Monday, June 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Get a taste of Malaysia, and some great tips for replicating some of the flavors in your home kitchen, from Menlo Park Library’s guest chef!

Bakstik is a common home-cooked dish in the state of Penang. This is one of comfort foods that Penangites grow up eating, and a favorite dish for many children. It’s easy enough for you to try make them at home! You’ll also learn how to cook Char Liap Liap, a tasty veggie accompaniment.

Chef Jai Kandayah will tell us about his home country as he leads participants through the steps of making these dishes, including vegetarian options.

Cooking along? Download the recipes(PDF, 139KB).