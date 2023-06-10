Music and more with Jamey Williams on June 11

Get ready for some fun and movement, with “Jamey the Poet!” on Sunday, June 11, from 11:00 to 11:45 am at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library.

The performance will start with some toddler centered sing-a-longs, before Jamey shares some original poetry and music that’s fun for all ages. Next, you’ll get the chance to share your ideas for a choose-your-own-adventure style of interactive storytelling.

The show closes out with a dance party, so bring your singing voices, creativity, and dance moves for a fun time at the library.