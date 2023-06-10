Music and more with Jamey Williams on June 11

by Contributed Content on June 10, 2023

Get ready for some fun and movement, with “Jamey the Poet!” on Sunday, June 11, from 11:00 to 11:45 am at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library.

The performance will start with some toddler centered sing-a-longs, before Jamey shares some original poetry and music that’s fun for all ages. Next, you’ll get the chance to share your ideas for a choose-your-own-adventure style of interactive storytelling.

The show closes out with a dance party, so bring your singing voices, creativity, and dance moves for a fun time at the library.

