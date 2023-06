Obsolete text books available free to the public on June 12

The Menlo Park City School District is giving away obsolete textbooks free to the public on Monday, June 12.

These books are older, but still useful. Please bring your own bag and take what you’d like.

Pick up time is 9:00 am to noon at Oak Knoll School’s small gym (1895 Oak Knoll Lane.)

Photo is generic shot of old textbooks — not representative of what’s available from MPCSD