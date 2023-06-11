Korean is Global Language Storytime on June 15

by Contributed Content on June 11, 2023

Join the Menlo Park Library for a special storytime featuring stories, songs and movement in Korean on Thursday, June 15, from 11:30 am to noon.

Enjoy stories, music and movement with Yeiyoung Sarah Won, Instructor and Executive Director at Looking Glass Korean School in San Mateo.

Menlo Park’s Global Language Storytime series features a different language each month, exposing children and families to a wealth of languages and cultures during fun, interactive activities for audiences of all language backgrounds.

