Nativity Carnival kicks off summer in Menlo Park

The calendar may insist its still spring, but the annual Nativity Carnival — now in its 43rd year — has long been the official start of summer in Menlo Park and Atherton.

It’s been a few years since we attended, and this time we had a 12-year-old and 15-year-old in tow. There were plenty of rides to keep them occupied with their favorite being the Zipper (pictured right) which they screamed though three times.

There are also a lot of rides for little kids. The 15-year-old has been coming since she was three!

As promised, there was music to listen to and lots of food choices.

The fun ends this evening at 6:00 pm.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023