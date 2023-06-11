Nativity Carnival kicks off summer in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on June 11, 2023

The calendar may insist its still spring, but the annual Nativity Carnival — now in its 43rd year — has long been the official start of summer in Menlo Park and Atherton.

It’s been a few years since we attended, and this time we had a 12-year-old and 15-year-old in tow. There were plenty of rides to keep them occupied with their favorite being the Zipper  (pictured right) which they screamed though three times.

There are also a lot of rides for little kids. The 15-year-old has been coming since she was three!

As promised, there was music to listen to and lots of food choices.

The fun ends this evening at 6:00 pm.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search