Bronze toad sculpture will be unveiled on June 15 at Atherton library

by Linda Hubbard on June 12, 2023

The Friends of Atherton Community Library are dedicating the newest addition to the Atherton library community, a bronze toad sculpture, commissioned by the Friends to celebrate the new library facilities.

The brief sculpture dedication will be followed by a Toad Party which will include the following fun activities for all ages:

• Slime Zoo

• Toad Craft Project

• Toad Sensory Bin

• Toad book giveaway

• Storytime

The Toad Party will be followed by the last  Sounds of Summer concert series featuring party band Mercy and the Heartbeats. There will also be food trucks.

