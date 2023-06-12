Bronze toad sculpture will be unveiled on June 15 at Atherton library

The Friends of Atherton Community Library are dedicating the newest addition to the Atherton library community, a bronze toad sculpture, commissioned by the Friends to celebrate the new library facilities.

The brief sculpture dedication will be followed by a Toad Party which will include the following fun activities for all ages:

• Slime Zoo

• Toad Craft Project

• Toad Sensory Bin

• Toad book giveaway

• Storytime

The Toad Party will be followed by the last Sounds of Summer concert series featuring party band Mercy and the Heartbeats. There will also be food trucks.