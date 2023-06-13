Juneteenth is celebrated on June 17 in Menlo Park

On Saturday, June 17, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, come to Karl E. Clark Park ( 313 Market Place) to recognize Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Enjoy live music, free food and a whole lot of fun.

From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond. Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.

Event co-sponsors:

-Belle Haven Action

-Belle Haven Community Development Fund

-Belle Haven Empowered

-City of Menlo Park

Photo by Robb Most from 2021 ceremony (c) 2021