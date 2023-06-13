Music at the Library features Gaby Castro on June 17

Gaby Castro will appear in concert at the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, June 17, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm

Born and raised in the heart of Silicon Valley, Gaby is a folk/Americana singer-songwriter with the soul of a mountain songbird. Her voice is described as soft and sweet, her lyrics contemplative and powerful. Her works remind listeners of songwriters such as Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Jewel, and Taylor Swift. Over the years she’s gained a loyal following from her songs about life, love, and mental health.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.