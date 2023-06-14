Portola Vineyards offers another great summer jazz line up

Each summer for the past 11 years, Portola Vineyards invites some of the jazz world’s leading artists to perform outdoor concerts alongside the vineyard.

A wine-tasting of currently released wines is included with adult tickets, and attendees are invited to bring a picnic. Wine is also available for purchase by the bottle.

Music runs 6:00 pm-7:30 pm with the winery open from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm.

The June 18 date is sold out but there are four more performances. Get tickets online.

Photo of Portola Vineyards by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023