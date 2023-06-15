Menlo Park Environmental Justice community gathering on June 16

This Friday, June 16, from 5:00-6:00 pm, Menlo Park residents can get an overview of progress to date on the first ever Environmental Justice Element for Menlo Park, next steps toward city decisions, and what you can do.

On June 20th, the Menlo Park will hold its first study session with the City Council and Planning Commission introducing the Environmental Justice/Safety Element and preview its process toward refining the documents and making decisions.

For the first time, Menlo Park is preparing this Environmental Justice Element with the aim to create policies and programs that address longstanding inequities in our city. At the same time, they will update its Safety Element to reduce existing and future hazards due to the impacts of climate change.

-Hear a brief but substantive overview from longstanding community leaders about the city’s history of environmental injustice

-Learn about the robust leadership and input from the Belle Haven community in gathering needs and making recommendations

-Get a concise update about key recommendations, and how you can support meaningful decisions in the days and months ahead.

Reserve your space online. A link to attend this virtual event will be emailed upon RSVP.