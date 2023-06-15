Special summer offerings at Menlo Park restaurants

The BARn — a place to snack and drink — is back at Flea Street

Emails Flea Street owner Jesse Cool: “The cute, but very messy, kind-of-itchy straw bale seats from the former BARn are gone! Sit in comfy chairs with cocktail tables. Bring a group or meet new neighbors at the friendly community table. No reservations — just come on by. Opens at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Last call is 7:00 pm.” Snack examples shown above.

Food, drinks and music at Menlo Tavern

Fridays: Oysters & Bubbles (5:00-9:00 pm). Enjoy oysters on the half shell paired with an extensive selections of bubbles ranging from Napa and Sonoma favorites to Veuve Cliquot and Ruinart.

Saturdays: Rosé All Day. Paired with shareable bites for the table including Capicola Flatbread with apricot chili glaze, pears and goat cheese and a cheese and charcuterie spread.

Sundays: Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar (during brunch 11:00 am – 2:00 pm)

Nightly: Live music on the patio all summer long. View lineup. Patio is shown above.

Food, drinks and music at Oak & Violet

Enjoy summer nights on the courtyard (pictured above) at Oak + Violet. Come for the entertainment and linger over food and craft cocktails. Happy hour is Monday through Friday 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

Live entertainment schedule:

-Mondays – Mariachi Mondays with award-winning band, Mariachi Mi Tierra Linda

-Tuesdays – Grammy Winner, Carlos Reyes

-Wednesdays – Wine Wednesdays with Freddy Clarke and Wobbly World

-Thursdays – Jazz, blues and soul with Nate Pruitt and Rick Vandivier

-Saturdays – Grammy Winner, Carlos Reyes