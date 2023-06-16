Five M-A grads receive Ubuntu scholarships in the program’s third year

In its third year, the Ubuntu Scholarship Program awarded financial grants to five graduating African-American seniors from Menlo-Atherton High School to assist with their continued education. Generous gifts from Ubuntu supporters have allowed the program to commit $32,000 to the five graduates, including two $10,000 scholarships (funded over the student’s four year college career).

The scholarship winners for 2023 are Jasira Johnson, Faith Cropper, Siana Barker, Jenna Menifee, and Jalen Williams. Faith will attend UCLA, Siana will attend LSU, Jasira and Jenna will attend San Jose State, and Jalen will continue at College of San Mateo.

This year’s group includes two 4.0 GPA students. Their community service activities range from participating in the California Coastal Cleanup, to food distribution to the elderly in East Palo Alto during COVID, to distribution of clothing and over 200 backpacks filled with personal and educational items to youth at the US-Mexico border to coaching youth basketball.

The Ubuntu Scholarship Program, which was founded by M-A alum Rob Jensen along with teacher Sherinda Bryant in 2020, is seeking additional support to continue to support worthy students with their education.

Donations can be sent to Menlo-Atherton High School Alumni Association, attn.: Vice President, 301 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301; checks should be payable to Menlo-Atherton High School Alumni Association, with Ubuntu Scholarship Program in the memo line.

For additional information, please contact the Ubuntu Scholarship Program at MABearsUbuntu@gmail.com.