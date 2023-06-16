MP Docfest screens Coming Out: A 50 Year History on June 20

A team member from the San Mateo County Pride Center will be at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Tuesday, June 20 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm to view and discuss a documentary on the LGBTQ rights movement.

In Coming Out: A 50 Year History: The History of the Public Gay Identity, young people interview a host of LGBTQ elders who came out in different historical eras from the 1950s through today.

These inspiring talks give insight into the political and personal changes that shaped the modern LGBTQ movement.

Following the film, there will be a discussion with San Mateo County Pride Center team member Alex Golding, who will shed more light on the movement, and talk with us about how things have moved in the six years since the film’s release.

Can’t make it to the event? Menlo Park residents with a library card can view the film any time via Kanopy. The service lets you stream films anytime, anywhere on the website or app. It has a variety of movie genres, documentaries, instructional films and even a children’s section.