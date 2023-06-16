MPCSD asks community for input via annual survey

The Menlo Park City School District continues its effort to encourage community input into its direction and planning, as well as proactively provide information of interest to the public. One way we hope to gain community feedback is through our annual survey, administered through our partnership with Panorama Education.

If you live within the Menlo Park City School District, please help inform our planning by completing our Community Survey by June 30, 2023. We want to hear from everyone, whether or not they have children currently enrolled in our schools — Encinal, Laurel, Oak Knoll, or Hillview.

The survey will remain open through the end of June, and is also available as a Quick Link on the MPCSD website.