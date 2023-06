Spotted: Hillview Service team planting trees in downtown Menlo Park

Before the end of the school year, Hillview Service Team students planted trees in downtown Menlo Park and also left thank you notes for business owners to show appreciation from all the staff and students at Hillview.

The Menlo Park downtown area is vital to the community and much beloved by our Hillview students after school. Planting trees was a way of giving back to an area that means so much to them.