Summer Puppetry Festival: Three Dinosaurs Gruff on June 22

On Thursday, June 22, at 10:15 am, Menlo Park’s annual Summer Puppetry Festival kicks off with a family show millions of years in the making!

The Puppet Company is visiting the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for some Jurassic fun.

Granny Brachiosaurus is telling her friend Grumpy Greta, a Pterodactyl, the tale of three dinosaur brothers. The Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and Ceratosaurus all love to cross a tree bridge each day to nap, eat and play on the other side. But what will happen when Ugh, a trollish caveman, moves in under the bridge?

The pre-hysterical comedy pokes fun at the famous “3 Billy Goats Gruff” tale, while sharing the importance of working together, problem solving, and getting along.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.