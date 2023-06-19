Spotted: 1958 Chevrolet Impala in mint condition

Downtown Menlo Park seems to be the mecca for cool classic cars.

This 1958 Chevrolet Impala was recently spotted in the Draegers lot, and we were lucky enough to run into the owner who told us his father had bought it from two sisters who were Sisters (nuns).

General Motors had a huge success on its hands when the Chevrolet Impala was made available to the public in 1958. Most consumers enjoyed its great design and many of its new added features. It was a brand new design for Chevrolet.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023