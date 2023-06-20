Cafe Zoë will be changing ownership in mid-July

On the occasion of its 15th anniversary yesterday (June 19) Kathleen Daly and Zoë Sharkey announced a change in leadership at Cafe Zoë located in the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park. Here is the announcement they sent out to long-time supporters of their much cherished neighborhood cafe:

“With overwhelming pride and a touch of bittersweet sentiment, we want to share the news of an ownership change at Cafe Zoë. Come mid-July 2023, Cafe Zoë will merge with Neighborhood Pizza Guy (NPG) under the leadership of Matt Burr.

“We wanted to find someone who would love this place as much as we do, who understood the importance of community-building, and who would bring it to new heights with fresh eyes. It is time for us to listen to our hearts and follow our other passions. We know we are both ready for new challenges. That being said, it was important to find someone who could sustain the culture and values we have cultivated in our shop. Matt is that person and this is the best case scenario.

“For 15 years as of June 2023, we have been hosting live music and fundraising events for local efforts, celebrating new life and those who have passed on, watching our young baristas blossom into even more beautiful people each year, and passing coffees over the counter every day. This place means everything to us. We often question who we will be without it. However, it’s not about the physical space, it’s the people. We love you; you are our family and we are forever grateful to the support you have shown us over the years.

“Just because we won’t be behind the counter, doesn’t mean we’ve stopped enjoying coffee and pizza or listening to great live music. We plan to continue to advocate for and support community events. We will still be around, maybe as guest baristas or just as patrons. One of the hardest parts about this change is not seeing our familiar faces every day like we have been so lucky to. We plan to be there to hangout and check in with you all.

“Our big ask is that you continue to help this small business be successful. Places like Cafe Zoë and NPG are rare in Silicon Valley. Every opportunity that you choose a small business, you make a positive impact on your neighborhood and the greater community. Please continue to do so.”

The Cafe — its people and events — has been featured at least four dozen times over the years on InMenlo. We can’t think of any other Menlo Park-based business that tops that, thanks to the Cafe’s community-building focus and the warmth and hospitality of Kathleen and Zoë — and their wonderful staff.

File photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018 at the Cafe’s 10th anniversary celebration