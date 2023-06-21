Household hazardous waste collection event on June 24

In partnership with San Mateo County Health, City of Menlo Park hosts periodic household hazardous waste (HHW) events. Examples of HHW are batteries, paint and paint thinner, pesticides and fertilizers, and florescent lights. The next will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 8:30 am to 12:15 pm.

Menlo Park and San Mateo County residents may drop off HHW free of charge by making an appointment at smchealth.org/hhw-appt. Please visit the County’s webpage for more information about acceptable HHW items.

The exact address of the event will be provided once the appointment is finalized. There is a limit of 10 gallons or 50 pounds per appointment/vehicle trip.