Kid-approved summer reads: Children share their favorite books

With schools closed for the summer, young readers turn to local libraries, bookstores, and summer reading programs.

“I like to read because when I open up a book, it’s like a whole new imaginary world,” said Kora Nguyen, a second grader at Las Lomitas Elementary School.

Nguyen is currently on the fourth book in the Mermaid Tales series, and explained, “I like the Mermaid Tales because it follows lots of different mermaids.”

Tim Rubelt, a fourth grader at Oak Knoll Elementary School, enjoyed The Keeper: The Unguarded Story of Tim Howard — a biography of a star American soccer player. Rubelt said: “I like the book because it’s about another person named Tim. There are not so many people named Tim. I like to play soccer too.”

Afose Aluya (left), a first grader at El Carmelo Elementary School, shared her favorite book, Gerald and Piggie. “It’s funny and crazy,” she explained. Her brother, Oseirete Aluya (right), a fifth-grader at El Carmelo, enjoyed the book Travis Daventhorpe. “It’s about a boy who is chosen as a hero, and then he meets a wizard,” he said.

Three-year-old Maya Schwartz found delight in the Lion King books, though she admitted the movie was “a little scary.”

Aden Sinha, a kindergartener at Laurel Elementary School, recommends The Ultimate MLB Road Trip. He said: “I like to play sports, so I also like to read about sports. I like baseball, basketball, tennis, and soccer.”

Zoe, a second grader at Las Lomitas, said, “I like The Cat who Ate Christmas because it’s really funny and the pictures were colored.”

Preschooler Clark Burton enjoys books about animals. “My favorite is this one about fire ants,” he said. “They can sting people.”

Zoe Hutchinson, a second grader at Laurel, said: “My favorite book is How to Spot a Sasquatch. The main character Jay tries to find a Sasquatch, but he doesn’t find one until the end.”

Three-year-old Ian Seitz said: “I don’t really know how to read yet, but I’m learning. My mom and dad read with me sometimes. My favorite book is Toy Story. I like when Woody squishes Buzz. I also like trucks.”

Photos taken by Caroline Pecore — who recently graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School — at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) (c) 2023

The Belle Haven branch of the library is located at 413 Ivy Dr.

Kepler’s books is located at 1010 El Camino Real in Menlo Park