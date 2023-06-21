MPC Ready hosts free Pet Preparedness seminar on June 24

Did you know that June is national pet preparedness month?

On Saturday, June 24, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, Buffy Martin-Tarbox, Communications Manager, Peninsula Humane Society and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, will discuss how to include your pets, assistance, and service animals in your preparedness plans.

MPC Ready welcomes all pet owners to receive guidance on how to include your pets and consider their needs when developing an emergency/disaster plan, building an emergency/disaster kit, and carrying out other preparedness actions.

The seminar will take place in Trinity Hall at Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Ave., Menlo Park)

Questions? Please contact Lynne@mpcready.org or 650-380-3028.