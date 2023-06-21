Spotted: Pretty tulips at Bistro Vida

by Linda Hubbard on June 21, 2023

This was one of a number of bouquets of tulips that we spotted while dining at Bistro Vida last night. Restaurant owner Ali told us he purchased them at Trader Joes.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

One Comment

Josephine Kamin June 21, 2023 at 7:08 pm

Very nice! So thoughtful Ali!

