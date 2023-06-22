Checking out the small plate tastes at The BARn at Flea Street

A couple of weeks ago Flea Street owner Jesse Cool announced the return of The BARn, this summer offered at tables in the outdoor area in front of the restaurant.

The menu of small plate tastes is distinct from Flea Street’s but Chef Bryan’s creativity is front and center — good to eat and pretty to look at.

We enjoyed fresh baked focaccia (pictured top) along with Pescadero smoked pork meatballs (pictured right), fried Half Moon Bay artichokes, and incredibly yummy black truffle fries.

Bartender Eloy has put together a menu of seasonal cocktails, and wines by the glass and beer are also available.

The BARn is open Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm — no reservations required. Flea Street is located at 3607 Alameda de la Pulgas in Menlo Park.

Top photo by Dennis Nugent; side photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023