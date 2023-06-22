Oak Grove Avenue closed at railroad tracks this weekend — June 23-26

From Friday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, June 26 at 5:00 a.m., Oak Grove Avenue will be closed to all traffic at the railroad tracks while Caltrain works on the tracks in the crossing.

Caltrain crews will be working around the clock to upgrade the rails during this time and no vehicles, pedestrians or bicyclists will be able to cross the tracks. Please follow signs and seek alternate routes.

The Caltrain rail work is necessary to support future electrification of the rail line. The previously planned closure at Encinal Avenue to support Caltrain work at that location had to be delayed and will take place later this summer.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023