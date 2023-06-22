Restricted parking on Middle Avenue will begin on July 10

The City of Menlo Park has placed signs along Middle Avenue from El Camino to Olive notifying residents and other street users about upcoming parking removal.

Starting July 10, parking will no longer be permitted on Middle Avenue, except in select locations by Nealon Park, and parked vehicles will be subject to enforcement.

Construction of the bike lane pilot will take place this summer, and the pilot will run approximately nine months. Staff will collect data during the pilot period and present findings the City’s decision-making bodies. Staff will also conduct specific outreach meetings in the fall of 2023 to gather input on the pilot.

The City has hired a professional design consultant to develop designs for the permanent project. Construction is planned for after the conclusion of the buffered bicycle lanes pilot and in coordination with resurfacing of portions of the street (from San Mateo Drive to El Camino Real).

Evaluation of various signal improvements for the Middle Avenue approach (e.g., bicycle signal, no right turns on red, separate pedestrian and vehicular phases, etc.) is tentatively scheduled for this summer. The results and recommendations will be presented to the City’s decision making bodies.

