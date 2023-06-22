Teen Zine workshop set for June 24

by Contributed Content on June 22, 2023

Teens: express yourself! Create your own zine!

Join organizers of Bay Area Queer Zine Fest for a zine-making workshop at the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, June 24, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Zines are an exciting and highly accessible way to get your thoughts out into the world.

What’s a zine, you may ask? A zine is an independently produced publication, typically consisting of one or more sheets of paper, designed, folded, and stapled with love. Zines can be about anything and are a great way to express yourself. Never made a zine before? Let us show you how. Zinesters of all levels and abilities welcome.

This free event for teens ages 13-17 received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

