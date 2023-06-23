Barre3 pop-up at Springline in Menlo Park on June 25

by Contributed Content on June 23, 2023

Come to the Plaza at Springline on Sunday, June 25 for a low impact, full-body workout that combines strength, cardio, and mindfulness from 9:30 to 10:30 am. This all-inclusive workout is perfect for beginners and experts alike. Admission is free and open to the public. Remember to bring your yoga mat!

Reserve a spot.

After the workout, wander over to Andytown Coffee Roasters and discover Menlo Park’s newest coffee shop with cookies and fresh pastries baked fresh on-site and Irish soda breads brought down from bakery in San Francisco.

Events
