Barre3 pop-up at Springline in Menlo Park on June 25
Come to the Plaza at Springline on Sunday, June 25 for a low impact, full-body workout that combines strength, cardio, and mindfulness from 9:30 to 10:30 am. This all-inclusive workout is perfect for beginners and experts alike. Admission is free and open to the public. Remember to bring your yoga mat!
After the workout, wander over to Andytown Coffee Roasters and discover Menlo Park’s newest coffee shop with cookies and fresh pastries baked fresh on-site and Irish soda breads brought down from bakery in San Francisco.
