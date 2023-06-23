Blumenkranz Vineyard: a bit of Burgundy in Portola Valley

Shopping in Roberts Market in Portola Valley one day, we came across a Pinot Noir from Blumenkranz Vineyards. “Oh, that’s the name of my dermatologist,” I said to the clerk, who responded: “Yes that’s them!” A visit was soon arranged.

Recia (the dermatologist) and Mark Blumenkranz (a retired ophthalmologist) hand-planted the vineyard on their property in 1995 with three different Pinot Noir clones in three different hillside blocks.

“We did it with a friend of mine, Steve Pessagno, who I met as a patient,” explained Mark. “He’d worked for a number of larger vineyards.

“He recognized the different micro climates on our property, some of which is shaded by beautiful old oaks and redwoods.”

For many years, they made wine for their own use and to give to friends. More recently it’s available for purchase at Roberts (as we discovered) and Bianchini’s in the Ladera shopping center, where it’s also served at Portola Kitchen.

“The vineyard is maintained by Coastal Vineyards,” said Mark. “Peter Kirchner is our winemaker. We produce about 50 cases a year, with wine made in Burgundian style.”

Mark explained that in addition to producing wine, they produce a lot of the food they eat.

“We are gentleman/gentlewoman farmers who enjoy what the land gives us!”

Photo of Mark Blumenkranz by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023; photo of wine courtesy of Blumenkranz Vineyards