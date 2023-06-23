Soap Made With Hope will be at Menlo Park Farmers Market on June 25

Now a rising junior in high school, Menlo Park resident Daniel Ha has been selling handmade, organic soap at the Portola Valley and Menlo Park Farmer’s Markets since 9th grade, donating all gross proceeds to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.

He also made a similar soap sale event in Korea to help pediatric cancer patients in that country.

Daniel and his Soap Made With Hope will be at the Menlo Park Farmer’s Market on Sunday, June 25.

Daniel is pictured at the Portola Valley market last year.