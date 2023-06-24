Fine Art Faire at Allied Arts Guild on June 25

Come and explore unique art with various styles, methods and techniques at the Fine Art Faire at the Allied Arts Guild. The event will take place on Sunday, June 25 at 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park, fro 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

This is a great opportunity to add some one-of-a-kind and beautiful pieces to your collection and support the Allied Arts Guild which benefits Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

Cafe Wisteria will be open from 11 am – 2 pm, but for reservations only – please call 650-838-9002 to ensure a spot.