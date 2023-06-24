Listen to Pan-Asian Folktales with Roopa Mohan on June 25

On Sunday, June 25, from 11:00 to 11:45, come to the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library to hear storyteller Roopa Mohan spin engaging folktales from across Asia. Hear about clever animals and other courageous characters, in stories originating from India, Japan, China, and the Philippines.

Roopa Mohan trained as a volunteer storyteller and docent for school groups at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, where she tells folktales around objects in the museum’s extensive collection. Roopa has expanded her repertoire, and now enjoys sharing personal narratives, tall tales, portrayals, myths and legends she heard growing up in South India.