Devin Hyde gets early football offers from two colleges

If football doesn’t work out, Devin Hyde might consider heading 400 miles south and pursuing a film career. He has that Heath Ledger look going on.

However, the gridiron game currently appears to hold many more possibilities for the strapping 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher who just completed his sophomore year at Menlo-Atherton High School.

On June 17, Hyde received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, his second after hearing first from Nevada.

Arriving from M-A this season to start his freshman year at the University of Washington is 280-pound offensive lineman Soane Faasolo.

Hyde brings exemplary size and rugged swagger. For a 5-6 Bears team, he finished his 10th-grade season with 83 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.