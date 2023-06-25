Devin Hyde gets early football offers from two colleges

by Dan Raley on June 25, 2023

If football doesn’t work out, Devin Hyde might consider heading 400 miles south and pursuing a film career. He has that Heath Ledger look going on.

However, the gridiron game currently appears to hold many more possibilities for the strapping 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher who just completed his sophomore year at Menlo-Atherton High School.

On June 17, Hyde received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, his second after hearing first from Nevada.

Arriving from M-A this season to start his freshman year at the University of Washington is 280-pound offensive lineman Soane Faasolo.

Hyde brings exemplary size and rugged swagger.  For a 5-6 Bears team, he finished his 10th-grade season with 83 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

