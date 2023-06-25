Intro to E-bikes is topic on June 29

If you’ve ever been captivated by the allure of e-bikes, it’s time to discover what all the excitement is about. Imagine effortlessly cruising through city streets or embarking on exhilarating outdoor adventures. Are you ready to embrace the revolutionary world of e-bikes, but not sure which one is right for you? Or perhaps you already own an e-bike and want to gain more confidence in riding it?

Join the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition for an electrifying virtual workshop: “Intro to E-Bikes”!

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Peninsula Clean Energy and their E-Bikes for Everyone initiative, we invite you to join us as we explore the following fascinating topics:

Unveiling the Diverse World of E-Bikes: Discover Different Types and Styles

Unleashing the Benefits of E-Bikes: From Convenience to Sustainability

Finding Your Perfect Ride: Navigating the Choices for Your Unique Needs

Ride with Confidence: Essential Tips for Safety and Security

Mastering the Cycling Landscape: Navigating Bike Facilities with Ease

This workshop is conducted virtually, allowing you to participate conveniently from the comfort of your own home. Reserve your spot.

Questions or comments about this webinar? Send an email to monica@bikesiliconvalley.org

InMenlo file photo of electric bikes at Pedego in downtown Menlo Park (c) 2021