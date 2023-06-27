4th of July parade and celebration in downtown Menlo Park

Come dressed in red, white and blue! Decorate your bike or wagon and participate in this fun-filled people parade down Santa Cruz Avenue.

Parade participants will gather in the Maloney Street parking lot (behind Cheeky Monkey) at 10:45 am on Tuesday, July 4, with the parade heading up Santa Cruz Avenue towards Fremont Park at 11:00 am.

After the parade, stay for food, games, family-friendly activities, and live music by Pop Fiction.

This free event is from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2016