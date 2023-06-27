Summer in the Vineyard at Thomas Fogarty on July 15

On Saturday, July 15, from 12:00-3:00pm, Thomas Fogarty is opening its Events Center to travel through vintages and vineyard sites with five interactive wine stations. Alongside these displays, homemade sliders & sides will be served as you peruse the array.

Come explore terroir, bottle aging, vintage variance, & more! Learn more here.

Explore five interactive wine stations:

Vertical Tastes ~ Same Vineyard Sites, Different Vintages

Horizontal Tastes~ Same Vintage, Different Vineyard Sites

The Art of Bottle Aging ~ Tasting Magnums and 750ml Side-By-Side

Cellar Selections ~ How to Build a Library of Your Favorites

Pure Palate ~ Where Does Your Palate Sit? Blind Taste Two Wines to See

Very limited tickets available, reserve today!