Charlotte Anthony receives gold medal at 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Charlotte Anthony, who we first profiled in 2019 when she authored a children’s book, was awarded a gold medal at the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in the film and animation category for her debut animated short film Hatching a Plan. She attended the national award ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. More than 100,000 students submitted over 260,000 works of art and writing to the 2023 Scholastic Awards, and fewer than 1% of all submissions won national medals.

Charlotte illustrated over 3,600 drawings for the film. Hatching a Plan is also an official selection of several film festivals, including the Austin Film Festival, Princeton Student Film Festival, Boston Children’s Film Festival, and the Luminescence Teen Film Festival in Palo Alto.