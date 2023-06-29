Christina Bullock launches women’s shoe company Joyasol

Founded and owned by Menlo Park resident Christina Bullock, Joyasol is a shoe company that aims to empower women by offering them high-quality shoes that are ethically produced and environmentally conscious.

Born and raised in Woodside, Christina’s love for shoes goes as far back as she can remember. After graduating from Pinewood, she studied design at UC Davis and later received a master’s in marketing. She worked for a few retail companies in the Bay Area, her favorite being a shoe brand.

Around that time, Christina welcomed her first child and began to notice the devastating impacts of climate change and the California wildfires that were happening. Inspired to act on her children’s future, she enrolled in a sustainability program through UCLA, and trained with former Vice President Al Gore as part of his Climate Reality Project.

Suddenly a lightbulb went off, and she came up with the idea to start a sustainable shoe brand for women.

“Joyasol was founded around the idea that the fashion industry should be doing more to give back. I wanted to create a stylish women’s shoe brand that aligned with my values in ethics, sustainability, and philanthropy,” says Christina.

The company is committed to reducing its environmental footprint at every stage of production. From carefully sourcing more durable, traceable, and recycled materials to minimizing waste to offsetting transportation emissions, Joyasol integrates sustainable practices into its entire supply chain. Joyasol is also a member of 1% for the Planet, where 1% of their sales goes back to protecting our planet’s natural resources.

By partnering with select artisans in Northern Portugal who share the same values, Joyasol ensures that every shoe is crafted under fair and safe working conditions, where factory workers receive living wages, health benefits, adequate time off, vacations, and retirement savings.

The first collection from Joyasol showcases an elevated sneaker, The Paisley, in four colors. The shoes are made to last, ensuring durability and longevity, further reducing the environmental impact of consumerism.

Joyasol has also implemented donation and recycling programs to further extend its sustainability and philanthropy commitment. Customers can return their old Joyasol shoes, which will be either donated to Soles4Soles or recycled through TerraCycle.

Joyasol shoes can be purchased online.