Spotted: Sharon Pond getting refilled

After being dry for a little over two weeks, InMenlo founder Scott Loftesness spotted Sharon Pond being refilled today — on a particularly pretty morning.

A reader had inquired about the turtles that live there, but Scott didn’t see any this morning, although he said he “wasn’t really looking.” He’ll keep an eye out.

Photo by Scott Loftesness (c) 2023