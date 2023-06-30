Returning in September, the second annual Portola Valley Arts Fest is calling for artists

The second annual Portola Valley Arts Fest will take place on Saturday, September 9, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at 3300 Alpine Rd. (grounds ofLadera Community Church).

Attendees will find the Arts Fest to be more home-spun and intimate than your average town art festival. Yet it is of a higher quality than your average community art event since many local, professional artists are on display.

Artists — who do not need to live in Portola Valley — can participate as part of a group show or via sales booths.

“The group show is an exhibition of one to two works from each artist (depending on demand) which will show in Peabody Hall at Ladera Community Church,” explains Pamela Dorrell, one of the organizers.”Last year, this was small and simple on a folding wall behind the cafe with just seven participating artists mostly from the Portola Valley Creative Circle. But we are excited to expand and improve it this year with a dedicated coordinator and a lovely, big space to best highlight the work. Find out more here.

“For artists with a greater volume of work they would like to sell, it makes more sense to sign up for a booth. We have carved out 27 spots around the church grounds where artists’ can set up booths. Here is the application page.

Pictured is Analisa Hedstrom, an internationally recognized shibori artist who participated last year. Her work is in the permanent collections of museums such as the De Young and the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt.