Patricia Jones is featured artist at Portola Art Gallery in July

“Unseen Splendor: Exploring the beauty hidden in our everyday surroundings” — a collection of oil paintings by Patricia Jones — is featured in July at the Portola Art Gallery. She will be at the gallery on Saturday, July 1, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm

Patricia creates rich and energetic Impressionistic paintings that highlight our shared experience with the natural world. With a focus on everyday surroundings, such as a head of garlic or a familiar view from a daily commute, she breathes new life into these often overlooked subjects.

Her many years of study under Russian and Californian Impressionists influenced her use of thick paint and loose brush strokes, which straddle the line between representation and abstraction.

Patricia has an MBA from Stanford University and had a career in business before turning her attention to art. She has exhibited widely and is in collections across the U.S. and in Europe.

The Portola Art Galley is located within the Allied Arts (75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park).