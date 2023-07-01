Updated information about the pond at Sharon Park

by Linda Hubbard on July 1, 2023

We reached out to City Council member Maria Doerr whose district covers Sharon Heights about the repairs and refilling of the pond at Sharon Park. Here is what she replied yesterday afternoon:

“Sharon Pond is being filled and the circulation pump is working again.

“The city needs to wait a few more days to test things before bringing the fish back. The water chlorination process requires things to stabilize before wildlife are reintroduced. They are being kept safely offsite at the Menlo Park Corporation Yard.

“Also, the fountains require a different pump that is back-ordered. They are working to get that replaced as soon as possible so the fountains can be turned back on.

“I’m glad we’ll have the pond up and running again soon!”

Note: Some turtles have already been spotted.

Photos by Scott Loftesness (c) 2023

