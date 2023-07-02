Food shines along with wine and cars at Auto Vino/Woodside Vineyards

We’ve been visiting AutoVino since soon after its opening in 2010 with Woodside Vineyards coming to share the space — then located in Menlo Park — in 2010.

But we’ve gotten out of the habit in the years since the winery moved to San Carlos in 2021. The wines continue to be made from grapes grown in Woodside.

We’re glad we made a return trip this afternoon where visitors could not only sip wine and look at the rare and exotic cars, but enjoy the great food emerging from the kitchen and wood-fire pizza oven housed in an old bus.

We challenge readers to find a prettier charcuterie board (top), which we’ve tasted in the past. Today we choose the special pizza topped with prosciutto, burrata and arugula.

Lunch is served at AutoVino on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2:00 pm. Woodside Vineyards, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is open for wine tasting Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:00 pm. Both are located at 380 Industrial Road, San Carlos.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023