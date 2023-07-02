Summer Puppetry Festival on July 6: Randel McGee and Groark the Dragon

On Thursday, July 7, from 10:15 to 11:00 am, enjoy stories, songs, and lots of laughs with a man and his dragon at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.)

Randel McGee & Groark is a unique, beloved puppet/ventriloquist act that has entertained children and adults all across the United States and Asia.

Their live performances are a fast-paced, high-energy blend of stand-up comedy, witty banter, original songs, and hilarious storytelling that appeals to young and old alike.