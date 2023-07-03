Jewelry stolen from woman on Atherton street

On Sunday, July 2, 1923, at approximately 1:30 pm, a strong-armed robbery occurred on Rittenhouse Avenue in Atherton. The female suspect approached and forcibly removed a necklace and wedding ring from the victim.

The only description at this time is the suspect had a medium complexion. The suspect then fled the area in a white sedan occupied by an additional female and a male.

This incident is under active investigation. The Police Department will be increasing patrols in the area.

If you have any information, please contact the Atherton Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 650-688-6500.