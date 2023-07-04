4th of July parade returns to Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on July 4, 2023

It’s been three years since that last 4th of July parade and festivities were held in Menlo Park, but today marked their return.

Kids and their parents gathered near Cheeky Monkey where flags were handed out for the march towards Fremont Park along Santa Cruz Avenue. Once there, participants and onlookers discovered a host of activities ranging from jewelry making to rock climbing with music provided by Pop Fiction.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured the parade action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023

